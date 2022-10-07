Saying goodbye to a Jersey Shore favorite after 33 years

When my kids were young, a perfect summer family night would involve some kind of beach activity during the day and then a trip to the Avon Pavilion for dinner.

And sometimes over the years, my husband and I enjoyed a leisurely stroll on the boardwalk there, just the two of us, and then capped off the evening with a great meal at the Avon Pavilion.

We have so many wonderful memories there that I hate that I have to write this post.

The Avon Pavilion is no more.

Avon Pavilion via Google Maps Avon Pavilion via Google Maps loading...

It’s one of those things you had to experience to appreciate but I’ll try to explain.

Everyone has a place like this that’s close to their hearts.

For many on the Jersey Shore, that place was the Avon Pavilion, a family-owned and run business for 33 years.

AvPav, as it is lovingly referred to by locals, had a great menu, and an amazing staff that felt like family (and treated YOU like family).

It was accessible from the boardwalk either as a sit-down restaurant or through walk-up windows that made it simple to get a quick bite.

Having known its owners, the Fishman family, (didn’t everyone?), I knew how they cared about the customer and about making the AvPav experience unique.

There are restaurants open up and down the boardwalks of New Jersey, but in Avon, this was THE place to go.

And no one would have ever chosen anything else anyway.

Picture that warm feeling of your best summer day with your family.

That’s what the Avon Pavilion felt like to those of us who have memories from happy times there.

It’s one of those, “If you know, you know” places.

But if you’re reading this and you’ve EVER dined at the Avon Pavilion I don’t have to explain it to you.

According to their Facebook page, The Borough of Avon will soon be holding public bidding for leasing the restaurant building and boutique.

Avon Pavilion via Google Maps Avon Pavilion via Google Maps loading...

The post expressed that it is the owners' "sincere hope" that the new tenant who moves onto the magnificent Avon-by-the-Sea boardwalk “cherishes the beautiful town and community as much as we have.”

“To our cherished guests, friends and AvPav family,” the post says, “it is with a very heavy heart to announce that the Avon Pavilion will be closing its doors after 33 incredible and wonderful years”.

Heavy heart indeed.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

An amazing NJ restaurant in a historic building If you've never been to Lambertville, you're really missing out on a true gem of a town in New Jersey.

And if you've never been to Lambertville Station you're missing out on a really great restaurant in a truly historic building.

It's housed in the building that acted as the Lambertville train station dating back to 1867.

The building and the town went through its tough times, but for the last 40 years, Lambertville Station has been serving diners in a casual upscale atmosphere with excellent food.

Last year a prominent restaurant group called Genesis Hospitality took over the historic dining spot and they've continued the excellence that has made this place a must-go-to spot anytime you're in town.

The menu consists of varied contemporary American favorites with plenty of options.

The food and the service are excellent and are a good fit for couples, families, and special occasions.

There is a first-class Inn on the property on the river across the parking lot if you want to stay over.