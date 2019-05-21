Why our family meeting was canceled

As they say, a picture, or in this case a video, is worth a thousand words.

My plan was to convene the family, including my daughter Elizabeth FaceTiming from the UK, in order to deal with the screaming fox situation. Then, my wife Jodi decided to trek into the yard, phone in hand, and ruin my plan to get the fox family out of my yard.

She captured a very calm, quiet scene out of a nature documentary with a baby fox asleep in the yard. Oh, and cue the chirping birds for the full effect.

So, no moth balls, no strobe lights, no radio. Just gonna let nature take it's course. Hope they grow up fast.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: