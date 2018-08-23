Why not use a propane torch to get rid of weeds?

Got a great idea today from our morning news anchor, Eric Scott. Get a torch and burn the weeds on our patio.

That's right, no more bending over and digging up nasty weeds for hours at a time. No more chemicals that you have to worry about whether it's safe for your dog. Just a bottle of propane and a fire nozzle! Not sure if that's what it's actually called, but you get the point.

I found a few online today, but before I take the step (and yes my wife Jodi texted me during the show asking me to reconsider), I thought I should get your input.

I can get a torch specific for weeds for less than $75 - what do you think? For perspective and context, here's a look at Eric Scott torching his backyard patio weeds.

