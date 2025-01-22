That's a scary thought when you stop to think about it. I mean, how safe would you feel if every driver in the state was forced to drive on the snow and ice?

I've been driving for a long time in this state and have seen my fair share of horrible drivers. And I'm not just talking about out-of-state drivers, but those from right here in New Jersey.

So why would I want those drivers out there when our roads are snow-covered? This may be an unpopular opinion, but I truly do believe we need to get more New Jersey drivers out there during the winter months when snow is on the ground.

But here's the catch. This should be a mandate to keep your driver's license. Far too many on our roads clearly don't know what they're doing in the first place, even without snow.

Yes, driving in those conditions isn't part of the process of receiving your New Jersey's drivers license. But, should it be? Should we change how we obtain our licenses in an attempt to make us better drivers?

And how would that work? How could you require snow and ice driving when New Jersey doesn't see those conditions most of the year?

Well, here's one way. What if after obtaining your first driver's license, you're required to take a course on how to handle your vehicle in the snow and ice before you can renew?

Or, should New Jersey get snow before your renewal is up, you get the option to demonstrate your snow-driving skills at one of the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission locations.

Part of that test could include how to handle the vehicle should it start sliding out of control. It could also focus on braking distance, proper acceleration, and more. A special snow test that becomes available after it snows.

Driving in Snow _ Drivers License Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Or, what if we drove with a private instructor and purposely allowed our cars to skid on snow while driving in abandoned or empty parking lots in order to get that credit for renewal? Maybe certain lots out there can be set up in such a way that drivers can safely test and fine-tune their skills.

I'm just throwing some ideas out there, but you get the point. If you drive in New Jersey, your vehicle will eventually end up going over snow and ice, and you should at least have an idea as to how to handle that.

Even if your vehicle still crashes, perhaps the damage could've been minimized by simply getting the proper practice and education necessary to learn how to handle your vehicle in those situations. I don't think that's asking for too much.

One sticking point in New Jersey is this. We're not allowed to put chains on our tires while driving on main roads.

Yes, that can make it tougher to keep a grip, but it doesn't make it impossible to where you can't drive on snow. Whenever the opportunity arises (side roads, empty parking lots), just get out there and do it.

Warning on ice _ snowy NJ roads Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Just please make sure to wait until the storms have passed and we're not in the way of road crews. We certainly do not want to interfere during that time.

Again, I don't expect mandating driving in snowy or icy conditions in order to obtain or keep your New Jersey license a popular option most would want to see. However, I do think others would like to see certain drivers get out there more and learn how to handle their vehicles better in wintery conditions.

And during the summer months, I'm sure there are ways we can simulate those very conditions (again, going back to that special practice and testing). Either that or make a point to get out there whenever we see the opportunity to practice in ice and snow.

Oh, and if you get a ticket for driving carelessly in the snow? Then this should be mandated no matter what, along with points.

Driving in the snow in NJ _ The law Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Where the most drunk drivers are arrested in New Jersey Ranked by county, this is where New Jersey police made the most DUI arrests from July 2023 through June 2024. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.