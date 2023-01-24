Why Campbell’s expansion plans are so mmm mmm good for NJ (Opinion)

An article on New Nersey 101.5 by Bill Doyle recently detailed the grand expansion plans for Campbell’s Soup in Camden, New Jersey. It said that over the next three years, the company plans to invest approximately $50 million to enhance its Camden facilities.

Campbell’s has always been a staple of big business in New Jersey and an example of the good that a company like this can do for New Jersey. Its expansion is especially good at a time when many companies have opted to move out of New Jersey and people, especially in the corporate world have lost faith in the price of doing business here.

Here’s why Campbell’s move is so beneficial and why we should encourage more big corporations to headquarter here.

First of all, the expansion of any major company's facilities in New Jersey can lead to the creation of new jobs for local residents, which can help to boost the local economy.

Secondly, the presence of a major company like Campbell's in New Jersey and the continued faith in the state that an expansion displays can help to attract other businesses to the area, which can lead to increased economic growth and development.

Also, its larger footprint here could allow Campbell’s to provide increased access to goods and services for local residents, can better serve local customers and build stronger relationships with suppliers and partners in the area, thus bringing more revenue to them, too.

And of course, an expansion in NJ could bring in more tax revenue for the state government, which can be used for various public services and infrastructure projects.

Let’s hope that other corporations follow the lead of Campbell's and prove that NJ can be a welcoming environment for big business whether it be sales or manufacturing, technology, or what have you. Then all we’ll need is to have confidence that the increased revenue would be well spent.

This is NJ, after all.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

