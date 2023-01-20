Campbell’s is bringing jobs back to New Jersey

Camden’s Campbell Soup Co. announced plans to consolidate its Snacks offices in Charlotte, N.C. and Norwalk, Conn. into its headquarters in Camden.

Over the next three years, the company plans to invest approximately $50 million to enhance its Camden facilities to drive greater creativity, collaboration and career development, as well as to accommodate more than 1,600 employees that will now be located on its renovated campus.

We are thrilled to invest in our people, our facilities and our Camden community, which Campbell has called home for more than 150 years,” said Campbell’s President and CEO Mark Clouse. “We remain committed to our two-division operating model and are confident that being together in one headquarters is the best way for us to continue building a culture that unlocks our full growth potential. This investment will ensure Campbell remains a great place to work and a compelling destination for top talent.

Campbell’s has called Camden home since 1869 and has been in its current location in the city since 1957.

Campbells Soup Reports Poor Quarterly Earnings Getty Images loading...

Construction on new facilities for the consolidated Snacks Division will start in March. The project includes upgrading existing space and constructing new buildings, including a new campus center and a Snacks R&D center and pilot plant. The company plans to enhance workspaces, meeting and multi-purpose rooms, and communal spaces to support a wide variety of work styles.

To support the company’s two-division operating model, the Snacks and Meals & Beverages divisions will each have distinct sections of the campus that celebrate and support their respective identities and business focus.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Gravy or sauce? These restaurants make the best red in Central Jersey

NJ Diners that are open 24/7