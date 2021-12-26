Every year, a debate over the four-day workweek comes up with little to no progress. It's been talked about in this country for some time, and yet, nothing gets done regarding this issue.

The five-day 40-hour workweek is, quite frankly, outdated. It stems back to when the men of the household would work while the women would stay home and tend to the house.

That's no longer the case nowadays as both men and women have to work to maintain a decent living. Gone are the days of one parent working all week while the other tends the house. And since it takes two to work instead of one, it should only be fair to change the number of hours one has to work each week.

Think about how much time is lost at home when all members of the household are working 40-hour workweeks. It's not that many of us want to, but rather, that we have to.

A four-day workweek would help solve that issue. Instead of burning yourself out working five or more days in a row at any given job, you'd be guaranteed at least three days for yourself.

Xerv_II

It's also been shown that a four-day workweek improves the quality of life, and yet, we can't seem to get out of our own way in this country. And if this country won't move forward on making this a reality, we should as least lead the way here in New Jersey.

Pe3check

Think about the benefits here. On a personal level, we'd have three days to slow ourselves down each week. And in a state like ours, that goes a long way.

But the benefits in New Jersey go beyond that. It's also very expensive to travel on some of New Jersey's roads. Especially if you travel over a bridge or tunnel, it costs a fortune annually if that's part of your usual routine.

AP

By eliminating that extra day, you not only save yourself from traveling 52 days a year for work, you're also putting less strain on your vehicle.

chris-mueller

Speaking of vehicles, we'd also be able to make our commutes easier by reducing traffic on our roads. And let's face it, New Jersey could use any relief it can get when it comes to less congestion.

HOBOKEN, NJ - OCTOBER 10: A New Jersey Transit train arrives at Hoboken Terminal during morning rush hour, October 10, 2016 in Hoboken, New Jersey. On Monday morning, partial service resumed at Hoboken Terminal for the first time since the Sept. 29 crash that killed one person and injured more than 100. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

This would also benefit New Jersey's rail service. Our trains are already in bad shape and are often delayed. Hopefully, with fewer passengers, the train schedules would be able to lighten up a bit and put less strain on the overall system.

Toa55, Getty Stock / ThinkStock

And finally, there'd be less pollution. With fewer vehicles traveling on the roadways, our emissions would scale back, which is good news in such a heavily populated state.

Out of all these benefits, having more time for yourself and your family would be the most ideal. And no, that doesn't mean we should be forced to sign onto our computers to work from home. Nor does it mean we should take a pay cut. You'd just get that extra day free to do what you want to do.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Whether or not this ever becomes reality is anyone's guess. But if we don't move forward on this issue as a nation, New Jersey should at least lead the way.

What do you think? Would something like this benefit us in the Garden State, or would it somehow make things worse?

The 20 Largest & Most Successful Employers In New Jersey

What you like most about living in New Jersey, according to Reddit Every so often a user on the New Jersey subreddit poses the question: What makes NJ so great?

Even though our state government doesn't always make it easy to appreciate living here, it's always nice to be reminded of what makes NJ so special.