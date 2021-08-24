Who wants to ride a unicorn in New Jersey?

Just about every little girl in the world loves unicorns. I can't tell you how many I've bought for my granddaughter in every form imaginable. Well, you can ride one here in New Jersey.

Don't worry the horsies don't mind wearing a little horn.

It's not certain how many people in New Jersey know that the horse is our state animal. We have more horses per square mile than any other state. Most of the horses are concentrated in Hunterdon and Monmouth Counties.

That's the county where Olympic equestrian silver medalist and daughter of Bruce, Jessica Springsteen learned how to ride.

Monmouth County is also a place you can ride a horse in a really cool place. Red Valley Ranch is in Millstone and offers horseback riding and all sorts of animal stuff kids will love.

There's a petting zoo, baby chicks, and ranch walks where you can walk the animals around. They even offer unicorn rides, and they'll host a Unicorn Fest September 25 & 26.

Yeah, I know, every little girl in the world will want to go. Better get your tickets now. They've moved from Jackson just next door in Ocean County to their beautiful new location in Millstone which is just across the county line in Monmouth.

Red Valley Ranch even has a fresh produce stand, crafting classes and they even sell locally made chicken coops. This place has everything for the farm/ranch/outdoor/animal enthusiast. There's even a nursery that sells plants of all kinds.

The owners are real good people and regular listeners to NJ 101.5. This is a one-of-a-kind best kept secret that won't be too secret for long.

