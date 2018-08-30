Who needs a goat when you have Bill Spadea?

At some point during the show Thursday, my friend Lynn Regan from CFC Loud-N-Clear, who joined my in studio, told me that as a promoter of the big music festival in Seaside Heights, I had actually replaced a goat. Hmm, you mean G-O-A-T? (Greatest Of All Time)...Actually, no, a goat, the farm animal.

Goat or GOAT, I'm proud to play a small part with my podcast co-host Jessica Gibson to help an outstanding and unfortunately necessary organization.

On Saturday, September 29th from noon till at least 10pm , you'll hear from some of New Jersey's great cover bands playing everything from AC/DC to the Beatles. For the next few weeks leading up to the fifth annual event (third one that me and Jessica are hosting), I'm gonna dedicate at least an hour a week on the show to support the fight against addiction.

If you need help immediately, whether it's you or a friend or family member, please go to healingus.org and let Daniel, Lynn and their amazing team provide you with the recovery help you need.

