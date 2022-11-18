Who knew NYC’s iconic holiday tradition comes to life in NJ?

The spotlight may be on New York when it comes to the Thanksgiving Day Parade but what many people don’t know is that the Macy’s Parade Studio is actually located in New Jersey.

Over in Moonachie, 30 people have spent the past 10 months working day and night in order to make this year's floats.

The team is made up of carpenters, electricians, animators, painters and who devote countless hours in order to make each Thanksgiving Parade better than the next.

The studio announced several new floats this coming year including “Slumberland,” Baby Shark, the return of Toys “R” Us, Wonderbread’s Wondership, and another float to honor Native Americans.

The floats are all stored in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade studio and the floats are individually folded and wrapped before being put on a bus to New York City for the parade.

Once the parade ends it takes 8-10 hours to pack up meaning you need quite some dedication in order to complete a job like this.

And of course, all of these floats are tested out before the big show and many were displayed at the recent Balloonfest event at the Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford NJ.

Several new balloons were tested out at this event including Fox Sports’ Striker the U.S. Soccer Star Balloonicle.

If you just asked yourself what a Balloonicle is, it's basically a hybrid inflatable with a vehicle inside.

The trial run was extremely successful, however, so if you’re getting ready to view the Macy’s Parade look out for these new and impressive floats.

