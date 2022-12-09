Who in New Jersey wants free coffee for a year?

The Central Jersey-based convenience store chain Quik Check is offering 160 people free QuikCheck coffee for a year.

One person for every store location. Eligible persons must be a QuikCheck rewards member and scan their bar code each time they get a self-serve beverage in December.

The winner will be announced next month on Jan. 5, 2023, and will be entitled to one free hot or iced coffee, hot chocolate, tea or fountain drink of any size, per day for one whole year.

You can enter up until Dec. 31 of this year. You must be a rewards member, at least 18 years old and live in New Jersey or New York to be eligible.

The convenience store market competition has heated up in recent years with Wawa expanding further north in the Garden State and the entrance of Maryland-based Royal Farms in the last two years.

The first QuickChek store opened in Dunellen, New Jersey, in 1967, and has since then grown into a large chain. Several stores include pharmacies, gas stations, and liquor departments.

Their self-service and self-checkout features make it easy to get in and out and their food is authentically Jersey, if you ask me.

I've always found the employees in the store and at the pumps are always friendly and helpful.

If you don't already have a favorite QuickChek on your regular route, here's where you can find one.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

