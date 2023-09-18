Who did it? Crossing guard struck by car in Bayonne, NJ

BAYONNE — Police want to know who struck a crossing guard with their vehicle and left the scene before police could arrive at the scene.

Just before 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to police, a 63-year-old female crossing guard was struck by a motor vehicle at the intersection of West 56th Street and Avenue C.

As the woman was making her way to the sidewalk after helping schoolchildren across the street, a four-door white sedan operated by a male driver turned left onto Avenue C and hit her in the crosswalk, police said. The woman hit the hood of the vehicle before falling onto the street.

Intersection of West 56th Street and Avenue C in Bayonne (Google Earth)
According to police, the driver stopped his vehicle and assisted the guard to the sidewalk, before leaving the scene toward Jersey City.

The victim complained of back pain and has been taken to an area hospital for treatment.

According to police, no children were present at the time of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

