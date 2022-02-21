If this video doesn't make you crave sliders, I don't know what will.

Popular YouTube channel Travel Thirsty recently posted a video of the cooks at White Manna in Hackensack creating their signature burgers from scratch.

There is no narrator, no how-to, no interviews with employees or customers. Just the sights and sounds of the grill. It's satisfying, and dare I say ... peaceful?

Many consider White Manna to be home to the best burgers in New Jersey. The burger joint has been visited by the likes of Anthony Bourdain and Guy Fieri. Publications like the New York Times, Food & Wine, and GQ Magazine have even done write-ups on it.

The original location is at 358 River St., Hackensack, NJ 07601.

White Manna was founded in 1939 at the World's Fair, before moving to Hackensack in 1946.

Their website says the burgers are made from fresh, extra-lean ground beef that's delivered daily. The sliders are cooked to "perfection" with onions and cheese, before being served on a Martin's potato roll.

You should absolutely make a trip up to eat at White Manna to get the full experience, but they also offer online ordering for pickup and delivery if that suits you better.

Check out their website here. Hours of operation are Mon-Wed. 11-6, Thur & Fri. 11-9, Sat. 11-6, Sun. 12-5:30.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 producer, writer, and host Joe Votruba. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Joe Votruba an email. Follow Joe on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

How to get from Monmouth/Ocean to the Holland Tunnel without paying tolls Sometimes even your GPS doesn't know the back way to certain places.