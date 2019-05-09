Which town in New Jersey is the MOST Italian?

My friend Joe Piscopo tweeted out a list on Thursday, which shows which towns in Jersey have the most Italian-Americans and Toms River is the clear winner! At least in terms of numbers with more than 29,000 Italians!

Of course, if we're looking at percentages, 32% of the town falls into the Italian category, but if you go a little further south to Hammonton, a full 45% of the town claims Italian heritage.

Check out where your town ranks HERE . Even 45% isn't enough for my friend, Jersey's bad boy of comedy, Mike Marino, who is on a tour to "Make America Italian Again." I'll be hosting his next Jersey tour stop at the Count Basie Theater in Red Bank on Saturday, May 25th along with the "Funniest Lawyer in NJ" Jon Bramnick.

It's gonna be a show to remember. Last year we performed at NJ PAC in Newark to capacity crowds and can't wait to bring the show to the heart of Monmouth County in Red Bank. Seats are selling fast and this event will sell out for sure.

Get your tickets HERE and join me for a night of entertainment and laughter!

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: