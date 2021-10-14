Which state has the worst drivers? See where NJ ranks on new list

Based on motorists' recaps of their own driving history, QuoteWizard is out with its 2021 list of the states with the best and worst drivers.

QuoteWizard, a subsidiary of LendingTree, analyzed millions of insurance quotes from across the nation to compile rates of accidents, citations, speeding tickets, and DUIs.

According to the new list, New Jersey has the eighth-worst drivers in the nation.

"New Jersey, you've got to slow down. You get so many speeding tickets," said senior research analyst Nick VinZant.

New Jersey has posted the third-highest rate of speeding tickets so far in 2021, according to QuoteWizard's analysis — only Wisconsin and Hawaii have recorded higher rates.

VinZant said records rank New Jersey as 10th-worst for accidents, 14th-highest for citations, and 33rd for driving while under the influence.

In the report, drivers in Iowa rank as the worst nationwide, followed by drivers in North Dakota and Virginia. According to the report, the best drivers are in New Hampshire, West Virginia, and Oklahoma. Both New York and Pennsylvania rank among the report's 25 best states.

