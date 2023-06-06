Where’s my check? Thousands of NJ residents waiting for ANCHOR money

💲 Thousands of NJ residents still waiting for an ANCHOR check

💲 The NJ Treasury Department is still reviewing some applications

💲 Some of them contain inaccurate, incomplete, or false information

Did you get your ANCHOR tax rebate check yet?

Darryl Isherwood, the director of communications for the New Jersey Department of the Treasury, said more than 1.5 Affordable NJ Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) snail-mail and direct deposit checks have already been issued, but other applicants are still being worked on.

"We’ve got roughly 30,000 checks or direct deposits that we’re working through, which is under 2% of the total applicant pool,” Isherwood said.

So what’s the holdup?

“Pretty much all of those 30,000 are applications that were submitted with missing or conflicting information,” Isherwood said.

The problem isn't about applications waiting to be read and reviewed.

“This is not just stragglers we haven’t gotten to yet. These are applications with some information we need to check out,” Isherwood said.

He noted in some cases fraud may be suspected.

“So, we’ve got to go through these to make sure everybody is eligible. We worked really hard over the year as many people were able to apply as we could,” Isherwood said.

(Townsquare Media NJ) (Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

The process is ongoing

“We’re working through those basically as we speak. There’s significant resources that we’re putting in place to ensure every eligible taxpayer receives the benefit,” Isherwood said.

Isherwood said most homeowners qualified to get a rebate check of $1,500 while close to a million renters were eligible to receive a check for $450 through the ANCHOR program.

Checking on you application

Isherwood said if people haven’t received their ANCHOR money yet they can check their application status.

"In a lot of cases, I think people have and understand that we’re working through it,” Isherwood said.

To get an update on your ANCHOR application you can click here or call the ANCHOR hotline at 888-238-1233.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Plant Some Of These In Your Idaho Garden to Keep Mosquitoes Away As we previously told you, mosquitoes are the most dangerous creatures on earth . If you want to keep them away from you're yard, these plants can help!

How to pronounce these 20 town names in NJ How many of these New Jersey municipalities and neighborhoods have you been pronouncing wrong?