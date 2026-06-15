NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 15

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 15

Brick Beach III (Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

None at this time

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
13 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)
11 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Ocean Temperature63° - 80°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
Air Temperature75° - 82°
Sunrise/Sunset5:25am - 8:28pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 8:35a		Low
Mon 2:41p		High
Mon 8:51p		Low
Tue 3:39a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:09a		Low
Mon 2:05p		High
Mon 8:25p		Low
Tue 3:03a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:23a		Low
Mon 2:17p		High
Mon 8:39p		Low
Tue 3:15a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:05a		Low
Mon 2:09p		High
Mon 8:21p		Low
Tue 3:07a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 6:51a		High
Mon 12:15p		Low
Mon 6:46p		High
Tue 12:31a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 8:27a		Low
Mon 2:34p		High
Mon 8:45p		Low
Tue 3:39a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 6:25a		High
Mon 11:22a		Low
Mon 6:20p		High
Mon 11:38p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 9:21a		Low
Mon 3:01p		High
Mon 9:46p		Low
Tue 4:15a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:15a		Low
Mon 2:04p		High
Mon 8:34p		Low
Tue 3:10a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 8:43a		Low
Mon 2:28p		High
Mon 9:12p		Low
Tue 3:36a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:15a		Low
Mon 2:09p		High
Mon 8:42p		Low
Tue 3:15a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 9:21a		Low
Mon 3:03p		High
Mon 9:42p		Low
Tue 4:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TUE: N winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

WED: S winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

THU: S winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

FRI: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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