Advisories

None at this time

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Northwest

13 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)

11 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots) Ocean Temperature 63° - 80°

(Normal 60° - 74°) Air Temperature 75° - 82° Sunrise/Sunset 5:25am - 8:28pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 8:35a Low

Mon 2:41p High

Mon 8:51p Low

Tue 3:39a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:09a Low

Mon 2:05p High

Mon 8:25p Low

Tue 3:03a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:23a Low

Mon 2:17p High

Mon 8:39p Low

Tue 3:15a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:05a Low

Mon 2:09p High

Mon 8:21p Low

Tue 3:07a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 6:51a High

Mon 12:15p Low

Mon 6:46p High

Tue 12:31a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 8:27a Low

Mon 2:34p High

Mon 8:45p Low

Tue 3:39a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 6:25a High

Mon 11:22a Low

Mon 6:20p High

Mon 11:38p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 9:21a Low

Mon 3:01p High

Mon 9:46p Low

Tue 4:15a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:15a Low

Mon 2:04p High

Mon 8:34p Low

Tue 3:10a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 8:43a Low

Mon 2:28p High

Mon 9:12p Low

Tue 3:36a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:15a Low

Mon 2:09p High

Mon 8:42p Low

Tue 3:15a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 9:21a Low

Mon 3:03p High

Mon 9:42p Low

Tue 4:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TUE: N winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

WED: S winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

THU: S winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

FRI: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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