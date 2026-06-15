NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 15
Advisories
None at this time
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
13 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)
11 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|63° - 80°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 82°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:25am - 8:28pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 8:35a
|Low
Mon 2:41p
|High
Mon 8:51p
|Low
Tue 3:39a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:09a
|Low
Mon 2:05p
|High
Mon 8:25p
|Low
Tue 3:03a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:23a
|Low
Mon 2:17p
|High
Mon 8:39p
|Low
Tue 3:15a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:05a
|Low
Mon 2:09p
|High
Mon 8:21p
|Low
Tue 3:07a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 6:51a
|High
Mon 12:15p
|Low
Mon 6:46p
|High
Tue 12:31a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 8:27a
|Low
Mon 2:34p
|High
Mon 8:45p
|Low
Tue 3:39a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 6:25a
|High
Mon 11:22a
|Low
Mon 6:20p
|High
Mon 11:38p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 9:21a
|Low
Mon 3:01p
|High
Mon 9:46p
|Low
Tue 4:15a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:15a
|Low
Mon 2:04p
|High
Mon 8:34p
|Low
Tue 3:10a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 8:43a
|Low
Mon 2:28p
|High
Mon 9:12p
|Low
Tue 3:36a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:15a
|Low
Mon 2:09p
|High
Mon 8:42p
|Low
Tue 3:15a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 9:21a
|Low
Mon 3:03p
|High
Mon 9:42p
|Low
Tue 4:07a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MON: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds.
MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.
TUE: N winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.
WED: S winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
THU: S winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
FRI: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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