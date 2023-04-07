Where to play mini golf in New Jersey

With the weather getting nicer people are looking forward to getting outside and doing something fun. Who doesn't like mini golf?!

Well, there are plenty of choices in New Jersey, and not just at the shore. It's a great way to occupy the kids and teach them a sport, (kind of), and some sportsmanship, (if you're lucky).

Here are some places not at the shore.

Hyatt Hill Golf Complex - Clark

Monster Mini Golf - Eatontown, Edison, Fairfield, Paramus and Cherry Hill

Swingtime - Howell. 

The Funplex - Mt. Laurel

Pleasant Valley Miniature Golf Course - Voorhees

The Golf Zone - Flanders

Essex County Mini Golf Safari - West Orange

There are plenty more at the shore! Here are some to enjoy, at the many beach towns in New Jersey.

