10 great mini-golf places at the Jersey Shore

10 great mini-golf places at the Jersey Shore

Photo by Kayla Farmer on Unsplash

It may not be warm enough for the beach, but you still might want to head down to the Jersey Shore for some fun in the sun even before beach season.

If you have little kids or just have a little kid in you, mini-golf is a great way to spend an hour and enjoy a little friendly competition.

As a matter of fact, comedian and actor Ray Romano loves to vacation on LBI every summer and engage in a highly competitive series of mini-golf rounds with his family, so if it's good enough for a high-profile Hollywood celeb, it should be good enough for us.

If you're looking for some great mini golf places at the shore, there are plenty to choose from.

Photo by Sigmund on Unsplash
loading...

For more on where to play mini golf at the shore, or anywhere inland in New Jersey, check out some of your many options here.

Just like the star of "Everybody Loves Raymond" loves mini golf, everybody in New Jersey loves mini golf ... or should.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

A look inside Alicia Keys’ mansion

Categories: Dennis & Judi, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top