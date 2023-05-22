Where to go for a cheap date in New Jersey

With inflation hitting us everywhere, one place you don't want to skimp on is a date; especially if it's your first one. Then again, shouldn't all dates be treated like a first date? The anticipation, the excitement, the setting, all will be remembered.

What will also be placed, at least while it's happening, is how much you're spending; or what's being spent on you. If you want to make a great impression on a date, New Jersey has some great and inexpensive places you may want to try.

I was always a fan of comedy clubs for a great first date. You don't have to worry about the conversation, and you can learn a lot about your date from what they find funny. You can then get an idea of what to talk about afterward.

Here are some great romantic holiday places in New Jersey to take a date, as well as these from my listeners and social media following:

Mount Holly

Mount Holly- for a nice little history and outdoor restaurants.

There’s also a nice strip in the city of Burlington, New Jersey by the river with stores and outdoor restaurants.

John Kensil

Cape May Zoo

Cape May Zoo

Justin Morris

Sinatra Park in Hoboken

Actually Hoboken to Sinatra Park and see the beautiful Manhattan Skyline and then just get a slice of pizza at the cafe (I think it’s called Ole Blue Eyes Cafe)

Gail Morrone

Washington Crossing State Park

It all depends where you live now.. Lambertville, New Hope, Washington Crossing State Park area.. I know New Hope is Pa but it should be part on NJ..

Kevin D. Hill

High Street in Burlington

High Street Burlington and shop the antique stores

Wendy Smith Anderson

Alantic City Boardwalk

The Boardwalk

Nick Palumbo Sr.

Pier Village in Long Branch

Free live music at Pier Village.

Maureen Daye Pietoso

Johnson Park in Piscataway

The former Johnson Park Zoo in Piscataway

Joey Calvo

Beach Haven in Long Beach Island

A day in Beach Haven in season

Eric Barash

Liberty State Park

Pizza and Liberty State Park

Jason VR

