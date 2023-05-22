Where to go for a cheap date in New Jersey
With inflation hitting us everywhere, one place you don't want to skimp on is a date; especially if it's your first one. Then again, shouldn't all dates be treated like a first date? The anticipation, the excitement, the setting, all will be remembered.
What will also be placed, at least while it's happening, is how much you're spending; or what's being spent on you. If you want to make a great impression on a date, New Jersey has some great and inexpensive places you may want to try.
I was always a fan of comedy clubs for a great first date. You don't have to worry about the conversation, and you can learn a lot about your date from what they find funny. You can then get an idea of what to talk about afterward.
Here are some great romantic holiday places in New Jersey to take a date, as well as these from my listeners and social media following:
Mount Holly- for a nice little history and outdoor restaurants.
There’s also a nice strip in the city of Burlington, New Jersey by the river with stores and outdoor restaurants.
John Kensil
Cape May Zoo
Justin Morris
Actually Hoboken to Sinatra Park and see the beautiful Manhattan Skyline and then just get a slice of pizza at the cafe (I think it’s called Ole Blue Eyes Cafe)
Gail Morrone
It all depends where you live now.. Lambertville, New Hope, Washington Crossing State Park area.. I know New Hope is Pa but it should be part on NJ..
Kevin D. Hill
High Street Burlington and shop the antique stores
Wendy Smith Anderson
The Boardwalk
Nick Palumbo Sr.
Free live music at Pier Village.
Maureen Daye Pietoso
The former Johnson Park Zoo in Piscataway
Joey Calvo
A day in Beach Haven in season
Eric Barash
Pizza and Liberty State Park
Jason VR
