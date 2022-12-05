Most romantic holiday places in NJ to take that special someone

It's the most wonderful time of the year, especially if you're in love — or hoping to be. This is the time of year when you can't turn on the Hallmark Channel without seeing someone find love during the holiday season. Actually, every time of year is when you can't turn on the Hallmark Channel and see someone find love during the holiday season, but I digress.

New Jersey during the holiday season provides the perfect backdrops for love. Whether you're looking to find it at one of the many holiday gatherings and get-togethers, or perhaps you've seen those jewelry store commercials and you're looking for the perfect place to pop the question as so many guys do over the holidays.

If you're looking for a place in New Jersey to take that special someone, or maybe make an impression on someone you'd like to get to know better; I asked my social following: "Where's the most romantic place to take someone over the holidays?"

Here is what I got

Grenville Inn- Google Maps Grenville Inn- Google Maps loading...

Grenville Inn in Bayhead

Scenic Drive- Google Maps Scenic Drive- Google Maps loading...

Scenic Drive in Atlantic Highlands

Christopher and Susan Raba: "That is where Christopher gave me my Engagement Ring back in 1972 (and we have been married for 48 years)."

Stangl Road- Google Maps Stangl Road- Google Maps loading...

Stangl Road Arts District in Flemington

The Gables in Beach Haven

The Dove Inn- Google Maps Inn of the Dove- Google Maps loading...

The 'Jungle Room' at the Inn of the Dove

Scarborough Fair- Google Maps Scarborough Fair- Google Maps loading...

Scarborough Fair

Lambertville- Google Maps Lambertville- Google Maps loading...

Lambertville — More than 40 restaurants in town.

Cape May- Google Maps Cape May- Google Maps loading...

Cape May

Frenchtown- Google Maps Frenchtown- Google Maps loading...

Frenchtown

Lovers Lane- Google Maps Lovers Lane- Google Maps loading...

A stroll in the park on Lovers Lane in Princeton.

Smithville- Goole Maps Smithville- Goole Maps loading...

Smithville

Pine Barrens- Google Maps Pine Barrens- Google Maps loading...

The Pine Barrens

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State