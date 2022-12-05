Most romantic holiday places in NJ to take that special someone
It's the most wonderful time of the year, especially if you're in love — or hoping to be. This is the time of year when you can't turn on the Hallmark Channel without seeing someone find love during the holiday season. Actually, every time of year is when you can't turn on the Hallmark Channel and see someone find love during the holiday season, but I digress.
New Jersey during the holiday season provides the perfect backdrops for love. Whether you're looking to find it at one of the many holiday gatherings and get-togethers, or perhaps you've seen those jewelry store commercials and you're looking for the perfect place to pop the question as so many guys do over the holidays.
If you're looking for a place in New Jersey to take that special someone, or maybe make an impression on someone you'd like to get to know better; I asked my social following: "Where's the most romantic place to take someone over the holidays?"
Here is what I got
Grenville Inn in Bayhead
Scenic Drive in Atlantic Highlands
Christopher and Susan Raba: "That is where Christopher gave me my Engagement Ring back in 1972 (and we have been married for 48 years)."
Stangl Road Arts District in Flemington
The Gables in Beach Haven
The 'Jungle Room' at the Inn of the Dove
Scarborough Fair
Lambertville — More than 40 restaurants in town.
Cape May
Frenchtown
A stroll in the park on Lovers Lane in Princeton.
Smithville
The Pine Barrens
