Most romantic holiday places in NJ to take that special someone

Most romantic holiday places in NJ to take that special someone

Romantic New Jersey- Sixteen Miles Out, Unsplash, Canva

It's the most wonderful time of the year, especially if you're in love — or hoping to be. This is the time of year when you can't turn on the Hallmark Channel without seeing someone find love during the holiday season. Actually, every time of year is when you can't turn on the Hallmark Channel and see someone find love during the holiday season, but I digress.

New Jersey during the holiday season provides the perfect backdrops for love. Whether you're looking to find it at one of the many holiday gatherings and get-togethers, or perhaps you've seen those jewelry store commercials and you're looking for the perfect place to pop the question as so many guys do over the holidays.

If you're looking for a place in New Jersey to take that special someone, or maybe make an impression on someone you'd like to get to know better; I asked my social following: "Where's the most romantic place to take someone over the holidays?"

Here is what I got

Grenville Inn- Google Maps
loading...

Grenville Inn in Bayhead

Scenic Drive- Google Maps
loading...

Scenic Drive in Atlantic Highlands

Christopher and Susan Raba: "That is where Christopher gave me my Engagement Ring back in 1972 (and we have been married for 48 years)."

Stangl Road- Google Maps
loading...

Stangl Road Arts District in Flemington

The Gables in Beach Haven

Inn of the Dove- Google Maps
loading...

The 'Jungle Room' at the Inn of the Dove

Scarborough Fair- Google Maps
loading...

Scarborough Fair

Lambertville- Google Maps
loading...

Lambertville — More than 40 restaurants in town.

Cape May- Google Maps
loading...

Cape May

Frenchtown- Google Maps
loading...

Frenchtown

Lovers Lane- Google Maps
loading...

A stroll in the park on Lovers Lane in Princeton.

Smithville- Goole Maps
loading...

Smithville

Pine Barrens- Google Maps
loading...

The Pine Barrens

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county

Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.

All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.
Categories: Steve Trevelise, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM