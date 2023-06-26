Where to get the best white pizza in NJ — and what tastes great on it

I'm a big fan of white pizza, and in New Jersey, we have some of the best places to get it. I love the taste of the olive oil meshing with the garlic and thick topping of mozzarella to form an incredible taste in your mouth, especially when it's not too hot.

Although I'm also a fan of red pizza, provided the gravy is great, I find that white pizza can create a taste around any topping that, to me, is far superior. Some great toppings bring out the best in white pizza. One of which is pepperoni, bacon and sliced tomato, which was given to me while I waited on line for fresh mozzarella at the now defunct A and S Salumeria.

A Trevelise Pie from Collegeville Italian Bakery in PA (Photo: Steve Trevelise) A Trevelise Pie from Collegeville Italian Bakery in PA (Photo: Steve Trevelise) loading...

Based on that advice, I continued to explore the great places in New Jersey to not only get white pizza, but some great toppings to order with it. Try these, your taste buds will thank you.

Gencarelli's Restaurant in Pine Brook (Photo: Google Maps) Gencarelli's Restaurant in Pine Brook (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

While talking about this topic on New Jersey 101.5, we heard from Guy Gencarelli, of Gencarelli's in Pine Brook, who told us about their potato white pizza.

"It's a potato pie with garlic and all types of seasonings and grated cheese, It's delicious," says Guy.

Here are some other great white pizza places from my social following:

White Pizza from Zonis Brooklyn Brick Coal Oven Pizzeria in Middletown (Photo: Zonis Brooklyn Brick Coal Oven Pizzeria Facebook page) White Pizza from Zonis Brooklyn Brick Coal Oven Pizzeria in Middletown (Photo: Zonis Brooklyn Brick Coal Oven Pizzeria Facebook page) loading...

That’s an easy one

Zonis Brooklyn Brick Coal Oven Pizzeria in Middletown

Fresh Mozz, Ricotta, fresh garlic, and basil, baked in our 1000° Coal Fired Brick Oven.

Rob Brooklyn

Pegasus Restaurant in Malaga (Photo: Google Maps) Pegasus Restaurant in Malaga (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

White seafood pizza from Pegasus restaurant in Malaga N.J. THE BEST white pizza I have ever had

Chris M Fifis

Ricotta, roasted red peppers, pesto, mozzarella and 🍅

Andrew Lowe

Tacconelli's PIzzeria in Maple Shade (Photo: Google Maps) Tacconelli's PIzzeria in Maple Shade (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Tacconelli in Maple Shade

Geo Flunt

White Pizza from Tacconelli (Photos from Tacconelli's Pizzeria, Townsquare Media Illustration) White Pizza from Tacconelli (Photos from Tacconelli's Pizzeria, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Grilled chicken and ricotta cheese

Justin Morris

Tomato, broccoli, spinach, and roasted garlic

Stephen Weiss

Vesuvio's Pizza in Millstone (Photo: Google Maps) Vesuvio's Pizza in Millstone (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Vesuvio's Pizza Nicks Place

White with sausage and garlic

Frank Costagliola

Vesuvio’s in Millstone white pizza with spinach and garlic !!! The Best !!!

Thomas Thomi Hawk Hickey

Enzo's Pizza in Jackson (Photo: Google Maps) Enzo's Pizza in Jackson (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

White pizza with tomato

Enzo’s Jackson NJ

Kenneth Jensen

Mozzarella, Ricotta, grilled chicken, roasted peppers, balsamic glaze on a thin crust in a wood fired oven.

Scott Boland

Jimmy's Italian Restaurant in Asbury Park (Photo: Google Maps) Jimmy's Italian Restaurant in Asbury Park (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Jimmy's Asbury Park

Jim Brown

Schiano's Pizza in Toms River (Photo: Google Maps) Schiano's Pizza in Toms River (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Schianos in Tom’s River. Flavorful with big chunks of ricotta! You need a knife and fork to eat it delicious￼

Cindy Zwicker

Can’t beat a white pie with broccoli!

Adam Daniel

Azzurra Pizza in Sea Isle City (Photo: Google Maps) Azzurra Pizza in Sea Isle City (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Azzurra's in Sea Isle City is great

Ken Cattell Sr.

Only the one I used to make...straight dough and punch holes in it so it doesn't bubble. Rub minced garlic in...a little oil, salt and pepper. Top the white crust with sliced plum tomatoes and layer the tomatoes with fresh milk mozzarella. When it comes out of the oven, top with fresh basil chiffonade. You'll never get it better without gravy.

Jessie Fisher

NJ breweries with top-rated beer The reviews are in — see which NJ breweries have the most beers with a great rating on BeerAdvocate.

Scenes from Jersey Pizza Joint's Pizza Bowl III

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting. Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom