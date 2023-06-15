One thing I loved about going to the now-closed A and S Salumeria was the conversations you would have with the other customers. One of the last times I was there, I met a man who said he used to own pizza places in New York.

He was a nice guy who gave me his name and for the life of me, I can't remember it. But if he's reading this and contacts me, I'd be happy to amend the post and credit him. I'll know who he is by the things I remember about the conversation.

But he gave me a recipe for a white pizza that when I left the Salumeria I immediately requested from my local pizzeria, and you should request it from yours. It was a white pizza with pepperoni, bacon, and sliced tomato. It was amazing! So much so that I started telling people about it.

One of those people, Steve Carcarey who owns Collegeville Bakery in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, put it on his menu and texted me that people love it.

The first pie was taken par-baked to Ocean City to recently retires Phillies executive Frank Coppenbarger who finished it off for a fresh pie.

Steve even named it after me on his menu, but as I said, I can't take the credit. I just recommend it. The credit goes to a guy I met at an Italian market in Millstone that is no longer there. When I find out who he is, not only will I credit him, but I'll thank him. And if you try this white pizza with pepperoni, bacon, and sliced tomato, you'll thank him too!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

