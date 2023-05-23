A beloved Italian ‘Salumeria’ closing in Millstone, NJ — One week left

I'm so sorry to write this, but after 21 years in Millstone, A & S Salumeria is closing. This was one of my favorite places to get great Italian food and incredible fresh mozzarella, which owner Anthony Mannino once taught me how to make.

The storefront (Photo: A & S Salumeria Facebook Page) The storefront (Photo: A & S Salumeria Facebook Page) loading...

Here's what owner Anthony Mannino wrote on their Facebook page:

After 45 years in the business (21 of them in Millstone Township), I've decided to put down the knives and hang up the apron. What a ride it has been. I've met thousands of beautiful people along the way. Many of my customers and employees have become more than acquaintances but lifelong friends that mean the world to me.

A & S Employees (Photo: A & S Salumeria Facebook Page) A & S Employees (Photo: A & S Salumeria Facebook Page) loading...

Those of you who have frequented the business over the years know that I have Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (SPMS) and over the past few years I've come to realize that my condition has been deteriorating to the point where doing the job that I love so much has basically become difficult to the point that I've had to make this decision. It has given me great pleasure to meet such beautiful people over the years. Whether we spoke about different types of prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, how to make that prime rib roast, or talking about the old neighborhoods that we grew up in, these are conversations that I will always remember.

Steve Trevelise and Anthony Mannino (Photo: A & S Salumeria Facebook Page) Steve Trevelise and Anthony Mannino (Photo: A & S Salumeria Facebook Page) loading...

A & S has always been more than just a Salumeria, which basically means food producer or deli. It has been a hangout where people would gather not only to buy food but talk politics as well as what was going on in their lives and their community.

Mannino says on Facebook:

I will miss each and every one of you. I will be left with wonderful memories to carry over into the next chapter of my life.

Anthony Mannino's mother, Marie (Photo: A & S Salumeria Facebook Page) Anthony Mannino's mother, Marie (Photo: A & S Salumeria Facebook Page) loading...

We will miss Anthony, too. Whenever I'd go in, we'd hug, he'd ask about my family, I'd talk to his son John and his mother Marie behind the register. He made you feel like family, and we regarded him as such.

We will remain open until closing time on Monday, May 29 (Memorial Day) We are still fully stocked and we are getting ready for the upcoming 3-day holiday weekend.

An A &S sub (Photo: A & S Salumeria Facebook Page) An A &S 'Hero' (Photo: A & S Salumeria Facebook Page) loading...

If you're not too busy and have some free time, stop by the store for an awesome Italian Sub, a delicious steak, a fresh mozz, or a quick 'Goodbye.'

Ricotta Cavatelli and Chicken Cutlets (Photos: A & S Salumeria Facebook Page) Ricotta Cavatelli and Chicken Cutlets (Photos: A & S Salumeria Facebook Page) loading...

On behalf of my mother Marie, my son John, and all of my employees over the years we would like to thank you all once again for being loyal customers, friends, and friends that have become our extended family. Thank you all for the wonderful l memories.

God Bless 🙏🙏

God Bless YOU, Anthony. Thanks for all the great food, conversation, and friendship. As we say in Italian, "Chin-Don" which means "May you live over a hundred years."

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting. Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom