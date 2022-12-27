Where to find unique year-end deals in New Jersey

As the year draws to a close, it’s time to start thinking about the best year-end deals in New Jersey.

With so many great deals to be found, it can be hard to know where to start.

But fear not – we’ve done the hard work for you and have compiled a list of the best year-end deals in the Garden State.

First up is a great offer from the New Jersey Performing Arts Center.

NJPAC Performing Arts Center Newark COVID show policy (Google Maps) loading...

They offer 20% discounts on select shows at the end of this year and into 2023.

This is a great way to experience the best of the NJ performing arts scene at a fraction of the normal cost.

If you’re looking for a great night out, then head to Atlantic City.

Dennis Malloy Photo Dennis Malloy Photo loading...

The city is offering a range of year-end discounts including discounted hotel rates, reduced admission to shows, and even a free buffet at some casinos.

Plus you can take advantage of a range of slot machine and table game specials.

For those looking to indulge in some serious shopping, then the Jersey Shore is the place to be.

From designer boutiques to upscale malls, you can find some great deals at this time of year.

Plus, many of the stores are offering free gifts with purchases and other discounts.

Finally, if you’re looking to treat yourself to something special, then why not take advantage of the year-end deals at the top spas in the state?

Adobe Stock Adobe Stock loading...

Many of the top spas are offering discounts on treatments, packages, and products. So if you’re looking for a little pampering, then this is the perfect time to indulge.

With so many great year-end deals in New Jersey, there’s something for everyone. So don’t miss out on the chance to save some money and enjoy some of the best attractions and experiences the state has to offer.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

25 richest people in America and how they did it St ﻿ acker compiled a list of the 25 wealthiest people in the country and how they've maintained their fortune.

The 99 top paying jobs in New Jersey How much do you make? These are the occupations in New Jersey with the highest median annual compensation. Source: Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.