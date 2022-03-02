Where to find the best mac ‘n’ cheese in New Jersey
It's one of the first dishes you're served as a child and it begins a craving that lasts the rest of your life. New Jersey's love for mac 'n' cheese goes that far back.
I amazed my kids with my late mother's special recipe for mac 'n' cheese using Philadelphia brand cream cheese and Kraft Cheese Whiz, which you can see here. It's still a big hit to this day and I haven't seen anything like it anywhere.
Whether it comes from a box, homemade, The Morristown Mac and Cheese Festival, or a fine New Jersey restaurant, we want our mac and cheese!
So which of the many fine Jersey restaurants have the sacred mac and cheese? How about these from my Facebook page:
Mike Gregorio
Place out in Metuchen called Be My Guest Personal Chef & Catering. Great cheese to Mac ratio. Perfect with their BBQ Ribs or as a stand-alone, especially for the kiddos.
Rich Ross
Wawa
Giulio Poli
ROYAL FARMS
Richard Nashmy
Lobster Mac & Cheese! Tops Diner, East Newark!
Tom Aiello
El Toro Loco in South Plainfield, they make a good loco mac 'n' cheese
Keith Vena
Salt Creek Grille (Princeton). They make a fantastic Bacon Bourbon glazed macaroni & cheese
Eryn O'Ree
For convenience stores, Wawa Mac & Cheese is sooo good. For a restaurant B2 in Point Pleasant has some great Mac & cheese!
Marc Cohen
Aunt Berta's Kitchen is homemade goodness! in Hadden Township and Lindenwold
Laurielle Nagel
Cracker Barrel
Arlene Pugliese
Mission bbq makes a really, very good mac 'n' cheese
No matter where you get it, it will always be worth the wait!
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.
