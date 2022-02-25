Morristown, NJ Hosts NJ’s Biggest Mac and Cheese Festival

New Jersey’s “biggest and best” Mac and Cheese Festival hits Morristown on Saturday, March 5th at the Morristown Armory on Western Avenue.

The event will run from 11a – 7pm and will feature many local vendors presenting their “famous” mac and cheese creations for judging and your enjoyment. They will have kid’s activities and alcohol beverages for the adults.

Hermes Rivera Unsplash Hermes Rivera Unsplash loading...

I love mac and cheese and I’ve enjoyed the evolving that the dish has taken over the years. It used to be open the box, pour it in a saucepan and presto, instant mac and cheese. We’ve also used the old stand-by Velveeta to create the all American favorite. Now restaurants and chefs are taking a new twist on a the classic dish by adding 5-6 or more cheeses and more spices to create new customer mac and cheese favorites while still trying to hold on to the integrity of the original mac and cheese recipe.

Source Adobe Stock By Joshua Resnick Source Adobe Stock By Joshua Resnick loading...

It’s a great festival in Morristown and a perfect opportunity to see how those vendors are treating this classic dish. The event is inside the Armory so that weather won’t be a factor and there is plenty of room if social distancing is a factor in your attendance.

For the adults you can purchase beer, sangria and margaritas, perfect beverage fair to go with your mac and cheese. There will also be a DJ on hand to provide the music.

Tickets are $7.00 in advance and $10.00 at the door. Come check out the festival, vote for your favorite dish and cheer on the vendors who will be competing for the Mac Daddy Award. Good luck and enjoy.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

