Beloved NJ actress announces pregnancy in cutest way

We all have pressure to put on a performance for life’s milestones. You can’t just tell people you’re getting married or expecting a baby. Bells and whistles of some kind are expected.

Many of us use social media to get word out, which makes sense in that it’s a one and done. You don’t need to tell it dozens of times.

This is the one done for my last child.

Photo by Jeff Deminski Photo by Jeff Deminski

Short and sweet. Got the word out. Tied it into fall.

Anne Hathaway is one of the more genuine down-to-earth actresses you’ll find, at least in my opinion. Another way she’s a lot like us is she made the same use of social media to announce she and husband Adam Shulman are expecting their third child, according to app.com.

Jeff Spicer, Getty Images Jeff Spicer, Getty Images

The 43-year-old Oscar-winner from Millburn used Instagram to announce the pregnancy.

In a video, she’s wearing a white dress as she enters the frame with her arms folded and to the song “Baby, I’m Yours” by Barbara Lewis. Then Hathaway unfolds her arms to reveal her belly and walks off smiling.

It’s elegant, brief, and charming as hell. A perfect announcement from a perfect Jersey girl.

She and Shulman already have two other children, Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6. No word on when the little one is due.

To say she’s having a prolific year would be an understatement. Already out this year or coming out before year’s end are five films. “Mother Mary,” “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” “The Odyssey,” “The End of Oak Street” and “Verity.”

LOOK: Famous actresses from New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of famous actresses from New Jersey from IMDb. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈

LOOK: Which movies were filmed in New Jersey? Stacker compiled a list of movies filmed in New Jersey using data from Movie Locations , with additional information about each film collected from IMDb Gallery Credit: Stacker