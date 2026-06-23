Nothing Bundt Cakes opening more NJ locations

New Jersey has no shortage of bakeries. We have old-school Italian bakeries, family-run pastry shops, corner donut stores, and enough crumb cake to feed the counties of Monmouth and Ocean.

And yet one dessert chain somehow keeps finding room to grow.

According to a report by nj.com, Nothing Bundt Cakes is adding even more New Jersey locations as the popular bakery continues its insanely rapid expansion across the state.

This has been like a Bundt blitzkrieg. The company already has more than 20 locations in New Jersey, but that number is still climbing.

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More cake is on the way

A new location at 25 Interstate Shop Center in Ramsey just opened on Friday. Another is scheduled to open its doors on Saturday June 27 in Union at 2565 Route 22. Still another is coming to Manahawkin but an opening date hasn’t been announced. That one will be at 733 Route 72.

What’s wild is they’ve achieved all this success — over 600 locations in the U.S. and hundreds more in Canada — by making only one thing.

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Why are these places so popular?

If you’ve never had one, Nothing Bundt Cakes specializes in exactly what the name suggests: Bundt cakes.

Not giant sheet cakes. Not cupcakes. Bundt cakes. That’s it.

But it’s the variety that hooks you.

Their menu includes flavors like White Chocolate Raspberry, Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Red Velvet, Lemon, Strawberries & Cream and seasonal offerings that seem designed to destroy any attempt at a healthy diet.

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In addition to new locations, they recently announced new flavors for the season.

The “S’mores Made With Hershey’s Cake” is available through July 19. Cinnamon roll cake arrives July 6 through 19. Lemon raspberry from July 20 til August 30. A turtle cheesecake swirl from July 27 to August 9.

For a state that prides itself on supporting local bakeries, it’s interesting to see a national chain continue to do so well here. Then again, once cream cheese frosting is involved, loyalty tends to go right out the window.

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Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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