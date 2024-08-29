When you run out of gas driving on New Jersey roads

Like you, I'm doing a lot of activities at once. Yes, even in the car.

Let's face it, we don't have to rely on maps or local directions. Your car's navigation system, or for me, Google Maps, tells you where to go. So effective now, that you don't have to look, my phone just shouts out where and when to turn.

So with the extra time, I'm able to call through the many people that I need to connect with on a daily basis. The challenge? In my case, I almost ran out of gas, twice now.

In the middle of a call, the car starts beeping and yelling at me that the fuel is low.

Many years ago, I ran my jeep down to a range of 4 miles. That was a bit disconcerting as I finally rolled into a local gas station, thankfully open on a Sunday evening.

Yesterday, the same thing happened, except I was on range, ZERO.

I had to make a decision as I rolled into my garage on zero. Do I take Jodi's car and fill up a gas can?

I decided that with the nearest gas station about 2.3 miles from my house, I would chance it. My wife followed me there for the harrowing drive, thinking at any minute the car would just stop.

We made it, thankfully.

Has this ever happened to you? Why doesn't the beeping alarm start with 75 miles left? Why wait till it's almost too late?!?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

