2 NJ roads among most frightening in the US for a road trip

Frightening wouldn't even be able to describe it. Some of the backstories associated with these roads are enough to give you the chills.

A recent survey took a look at roadways across the nation to determine which ones are the creepiest in the country. In other words, the most haunted in America.

On that survey, two of our Great Garden State roads landed on that list. In fact, both of these roads aren't even that far apart from one another.

What's surprising about them, however, is that neither is located in the southern part of the state. So you can instantly rule out any ties to the Jersey Devil for this one.

Both roads are actually in the northern part of the state and are associated with Jersey ghosts. Well OK, maybe that's just the legends, but the backstories are wild.

And if you're interested in taking a road trip just for the heck of it, it might be worth your while. In fact, the backstories for all the roads on this survey make for an interesting road trip across the country.

From Scary, to Hated

So Totowa and West Milford make the national list of having two of the scariest roads in America. Definitely worth a road trip for anyone in New Jersey to check them out.

With that said, we now go to roads that are so scary in New Jersey, that they're flat-out hated. Perhaps not by ghosts, but by other drivers in general.

That, or the overall configuration of the road just makes your blood boil. And unfortunately, New Jersey has its fair share of those as well.

