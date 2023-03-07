Are these the worst roads in New Jersey?

As we saw what may be the last gasp of what was a pretty mild winter, it got me thinking about the roads that are challenging even when the weather is great. Potholes, bad turns, and blind spots are all noticed by our listeners and the commuters/truckers who have to manage NJ roads every day.

I've spent a lot of time on the air talking about the estimates from NJ's government that we need billions to properly repair and get our transportation infrastructure up to speed.

We know about the 482 bridges in Jersey that are considered "structurally deficient." We know that the state's budget is north of $50 billion and is nearly 50% higher than it was just a few short years ago.

There is no doubt that we need common sense applied to government in order to focus on the things that are critical to our state. And roads and bridges had better top the list in the next few years, it's not like the problem will fix itself.

Perhaps we allocate some of the millions for road treatment, stop brining and salting when the temps are above freezing, and get serious about fixing the roads.

Here are the top roads across NJ from our listeners that are some of the worst to drive:

New Road in Kendall Park

Amsterdam Drive in Hillsborough

Bennetts Lane in Somerset

Route 206 from Hillsborough to Somerville

Bethany Road in Hazlet and the entrance to Bayshore Medical Center

New Bedford Road in Wall

