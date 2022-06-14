There once was a classic drinking song that went, "How dry I am, How wet I'll be if I don't find the bathroom key."

There is no worse experience than being out in public and having to go No. 2 when you can barely find a place to go No. 1.

For now, you could use Starbucks but they may be changing their policy.

As a former owner of two coffee houses in New Jersey — Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove — I can tell you this is an excellent idea from a business point of view. Many times, we've had our bathrooms fouled by noncustomers who take all day, stink it up, and don't buy a thing.

But if you're out and about this summer in New Jersey and find yourself having to go, here are some places according to my social following who spend their time touring the great bathrooms of New Jersey so that you don't have to, unless you need to.

Here's hoping if you ever need one, there will be more than one square available for you. If not, maybe you could borrow from the bears.

Wawa

Bob Sobel

Wawa

Starbucks

Jeffrey Dejais

Starbucks

Michael Baldwin

I was fine at the casino bathrooms. They put doors on the stall

Barnes & Noble has clean bathrooms and sometimes you can even buy a book on the way out!

Gloria Manchester

Barnes & Noble has clean bathrooms and sometimes you can even buy a book on the way out!

Any casino

Francie Trout

Any casino

John Kensil

The ones on display at Home Depot

Paul Marzano

Is “the woods” an inappropriate response? Lol

Chris McKelvey

On the side of any road between both of your passenger doors.

