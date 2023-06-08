When will the smoke clear – NJ Top News for Thursday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

⬛ Check out NJ's crazy haze, suffocating smoke, and ominous sky

Canadian wildfires are spewing smoke, making New Jersey's air unhealthy. But the weird, apocalyptic sky does make for some stunning photos.

https://nj1015.com/check-out-njs-crazy-haze-suffocating-smoke-and-ominous-sky/

⬛ NJ Air Quality Alert: When will smoke and haze worsen, improve?

The sky will still look ominous, the air will smell smoky, and air quality will be unhealthy across New Jersey on Wednesday, due to Canadian wildfires.

https://nj1015.com/nj-air-quality-alert-when-will-smoke-and-haze-worsen-and-improve/

⬛ Staying healthy during New Jersey's Code Red Air Quality Alert

Even those without respiratory issues need to take steps to protect themselves, according to a pulmonary and critical care physician.

https://nj1015.com/staying-healthy-during-new-jerseys-code-red-air-quality-alert/

⬛ NJ woman gets 3rd DUI for Robbinsville cop hit-run, police say

Rachel Glatt of East Windsor is charged with driving under the influence over six weeks since she struck Robbinsville cop Connor Boyle on 4/22/23, police say.

https://nj1015.com/nj-woman-gets-3rd-dui-for-robbinsville-cop-hit-and-run-rachel-glatt-connor-boyle/

⬛ NJ wants to give you an annual 10-day break from sales tax

The final 10 days of September could soon become the hottest time each year for residents to make certain purchases.

https://nj1015.com/nj-sales-tax-holiday/

