When spiced beef beats corned beef for St. Patty’s Day!

Patrick Lavery did it again.

Another St. Patrick's Day holiday and another morning show spiced beef breakfast. Although there is no video, I asked him to describe the process on the air.

Simple.

A three pound rump roast.

Day 1 : Cover in brown sugar and cover in plastic wrap in the fridge.

: Cover in brown sugar and cover in plastic wrap in the fridge. Day 2 :Cover with allspice.

:Cover with allspice. Day 3 : Cover with salt.

: Cover with salt. Then let it sit in the fridge covered for another seven days.

When ready, place it in water, bring to a boil and then let it simmer for two hours.

The recommended serving is a little bit of whole grain mustard on a slice or Irish soda bread. Place a slice of beef and top with a good Swiss cheese. For me, not eating bread, I topped the beef with the cheese, microwaved for 15 seconds and then topped with the mustard.

Wow. Try it, seriously.

