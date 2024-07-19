When NJ should never allow sports on artificial turf

Have you ever noticed lately how many schools around New Jersey seem to be converting their fields to artificial ones? Maybe not all of them, but some at least.

Artificial fields do have some benefits over live grass fields. For one, they tend to be much sharper in appearance.

They'll also have a much more consistent texture and feel to them. They won't generally have uneven spots, whereas live grass might.

And professional sports stadiums also tend to use artificial turf. This might be part of the reason why some schools might be trending in this direction.

But is it really wise? Should New Jersey schools transition their fields from real grass to artificial ones?

A summertime problem

During the school year, artificial fields might not cause any problems. Especially in winter, when it might be much easier to clear snow off of them.

However, summertime sports are a different story. The biggest problem has to do with how artificial turf absorbs the summer sun. Those types of fields have the ability to heat up to very uncomfortable levels.

Grass, on the other hand, will naturally stay cooler. This is where the benefits of playing summertime sports on a natural field outweigh the benefits of an artificial field.

My kids this summer participated in youth sports camps at various New Jersey schools that had outdoor artificial fields. I couldn't believe how hot these fields got under the blazing hot sun. Very noticeable for sure.

Live grass only

During hot summer days at least. Especially when it comes to the younger kids trying out sports or participating in summer youth camps. When temperatures get extreme like they have this summer, those fields should be closed off unless it's the cooler part of the day.

Not saying ban them all summer long, but when temperatures get hot enough to really heat up that turf. When that happens, let's stick with live grass fields.

