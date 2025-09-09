After what seemed like a summer that blew by, schools are across New Jersey are now back in session. That means the kids are once again out the door early in the morning and homework time becomes a regular routine.

It also means school spots will be hitting the fields once again. From track to soccer, basketball and baseball, and even wrestling and band, this year is sure to be active for many New Jersey parents.

For the most part, all those sporting activities will be fun to attend. Not just for the parents watching, but for the kids as well.

Parents out of control

Unfortunately, there will be some problems at a few of these sporting events. And a good portion of those issues will be thanks to the parents cheering their children on.

We hear about stories like this every school year. Parents acting rude and nasty while sitting in the bleachers watching our kids play.

More often than not, they're being rude to the other players or coaches. It's a behavior that can only be described as disruptive, rude, and embarrassing.

What's more? These parents are usually completely clueless of how their actions look to others. And for those who think their kid is the best thing since sliced bread, here's a little message for you.

Stop embarrassing yourself

Look, it's good you want to cheer your kid on, but don't act like a total jerk while doing it. It's not something anyone else wants to deal with.

Although, I'm not sure asking this is going to be too effective on some of these parents since they refuse to accept what kind of person they really are. But, if deep down you know you fall into this category, please try to catch yourself before it's too late.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.