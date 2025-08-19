Normally, this would be a welcome change to a school district in New Jersey. Not having kids get up too early to start the school day.

In fact, I wish my kid's school district would do this. But instead of moving the start time for the schools later, they moved them closer to 8 a.m.

But that's an argument for another day. I bring this up because I agree with what the Pleasantville School District wants to do when it comes to having a later start to the school day.

Now, it's not the proposal I have an issue with because I 100% do feel far too many school districts in the state start too early in the day. My issue is that this decision is being considered way too close to the beginning of the new school year.

Simply put, it's not fair to the families to have to adjust their schedules at the last second to accommodate. If anything, this decision should've already been made, or proposed, before the last school year ended.

Unfortunately, they're not the only school district that waits until the last minute. My kid's own school district has this same issue, where major changes take place last minute with very little warning to parents.

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

So I completely understand where the parents are coming from in Pleasantville. Yes, I agree with what the school wants to do, but I do not agree with how close to the start of a new school year they waited to propose this (Eric Scott has more details on the proposed changes to the Pleasantville school district here).

And that's where the bigger issue is. It's not so much what our school districts want to do, it's the last-minute nature of how they do it. And that's why parents should be mad.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.