Youth sports vs. Tropical Storm Ophelia: To play, or not to play

What a Weekend

Over the past two days, Tropical Storm Ophelia drove some incredibly wet and windy weather through New Jersey. (And the remnants of Ophelia are still with us for another two days.)

Ophelia caused some serious coastal flooding in Somers Point, N.J. on Saturday. (Submitted via app by John Linder) Ophelia caused some serious coastal flooding in Somers Point, N.J. on Saturday. (Submitted via app by John Linder) loading...

A weekend washout is never happy news, whether it's spring, summer, or fall.

But big storms this time of year add an extra challenge, now that we are firmly into the fall sports season. Many families across the Garden State maintain a very full schedule through September, October, and November ranging from sporting events to fairs and festivals to Halloween activities.

Just this past weekend alone, my kids had football, soccer, soccer, football, and soccer on the schedule. (In that order.)

All of those events were canceled except my oldest son's football game Saturday morning. Scheduled to kickoff just as Ophelia's heaviest rain and wind swept through New Jersey.

For the record, I give a huge amount of credit to the guy who runs our local flag football league. He carefully and deliberately considered what to do given the weather forecast. He waited until the last possible moment to actually make the call to play. And he communicated throughout the entire decision process, noting he has only had to cancel games once ever.

I absolutely do not want to come across as a "Karen" or a "wimp" here. But I did post on Facebook about how I am torn about 6 to 12 year old years playing in such sloppy weather. (Approaching this situation from the perspective of both a father and a professional meteorologist.)

Most kids love their sports. Many kids also love playing in the rain and getting muddy. But safety is a legitimate concern.

Let Them Play?

It's just rain. The risk of lightning or "severe" weather was relatively low this time around. And in our specific case, we do not live near the coast, where Ophelia's impacts were worst.

Some sports are all-weather. Designed to "toughen up" our sons and daughters. Football probably tops that list — playing through adversity (and mud) is part of the game.

Schedules are tight. It can be exceptionally hard to schedule make-up games, with a limited season and field availability. Plus, most kids and families already have a very full calendar and might not be able to accommodate a postponement.

Safety First?

Injuries can happen. A slippery field presents prime conditions for slips and falls. A sudden wind gust could bring down trees, branches, light fixtures, etc.

The risk of sickness increases. Including hypothermia.

It's just plain miserable. Not just for the players, coaches, and officials who have to brave the elements. But also for the parents, siblings, and other fans in attendance.

Should I invest in one of these ridiculous "sports pod" bubbles, for our next outing in extreme weather? (Amazon) Should I invest in one of these ridiculous "sports pod" bubbles, for our next outing in extreme weather? (Amazon) loading...

Final Thoughts

In the end, the weather was a non-factor for my son and his football game. That's because he was down-and-out with suspected strep throat this weekend, and wouldn't have played anyway. (I have yet to hear if his team won or lost — hopefully improving on their previous 0-3 record in the league this season.)

My job as a meteorologist is to provide you with enough detail in the weather forecast to make these "go, no go" decisions. It is often a tough call. There are so many factors to consider: age, location, timing, scheduling conflicts, etc. Sometimes, there is no right answer. But I always advocate for frequent and transparent communication with all stakeholders.

By the way, if your children are involved in sports or activities, and you don't like the decisions made by the leaders? There is an easy solution: Volunteer to help.

'Nuff said. I love these signs posted prominent at the Clark Little League field. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) 'Nuff said. I love these signs posted prominent at the Clark Little League field. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

