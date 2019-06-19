A new survey finds workers have a lot of complaints about their coworkers, including colleagues who exercise in the office and co-workers with smelly lunches.

The survey of more than 500 men and women was commissioned by Stratus Building Solutions, a large national cleaning and janitorial services franchise.

Some of the survey's findings:

* More than 9 out of 10 say their productivity is compromised by a dirty or disorganized office.

* 1 in 3 in the survey said smelly colleagues who exercise in the office or return from workouts smelling badly are annoying.

* 61% says they have coworkers who never wash their hands after using the bathroom.

Cherry Hill business etiquette expert and author Barbara Pachter, of Pachter & Associates, says office manners are more important than ever these days with fewer office doors and cubicles in work areas.

"People are sharing a space with others and many are not used to that and you need to encourage people to be considerate of others," she said.

"It seems a lot of people can get really sensitive though about being called out about some personal habits."

Pachter says if the co-worker's noise annoys or they're leaving a mess in a common area, "as long as you explain it, you've got a better shot of the other person understanding why you're saying it and being less resentful. Sometimes just asking people nicely to do something can be very helpful. "

Office harmony promotes productivity, she said, and that keeps the boss happy.

