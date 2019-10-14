What’s open and closed on Columbus Day 2019?

TRENTON — Columbus Day is an official state and federal holiday, with a variety of closures for offices, businesses, and schools, but a regular day for others.

Princeton joins Newark in renaming the holiday Indigenous Peoples' Day, in observance of at least three Native American tribes with historic roots in New Jersey, which only recently received official recognition.

Alaska, Florida, Hawaii, Maine, New Mexico, South Dakota, and Washington, D.C., do not recognize Columbus Day as a holiday.

Columbus Day was first celebrated as a federal holiday in 1937, to commemorate the discovery of America by Christopher Columbus. The Uniform Holiday Act took effect in 1971, and made the holiday officially the second Monday of every October.

All state agencies in New Jersey will be closed on Monday. Most public schools are closed, but many colleges and universities are holding class as normal.

Check with your destination to make sure it is open or closed on Monday.

CLOSED:

Post offices

State and federal courts

State offices (including the Motor Vehicle Commission)

Many public schools (check your district's schedule)

OPEN:

Financial markets

Banks (Some banks are closed. Check your institution's schedule.)

NJ Transit rail operates on a regular schedule.

SEPTA is operating trains and buses on a regular schedule

PATCO is operating trains and buses on a special schedule

Malls

Retail stores

FedEx and UPS will make regular pickups and deliveries

Most colleges and universities (check your institution's schedule)

