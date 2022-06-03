What’s a Boom Party and why are they causing a commotion in NJ?

Summer is pretty much here, and New Jerseyans seem to be celebrating in every way they can.

If you are unfamiliar with the term “Boom Party” it is essentially when people gather in large groups and blast music with giant speakers. It seems as though lately these groups have been gathering along the Delaware River disturbing countless residents and passersby.

While it may not seem possible, the water of the river tends to carry the sound, meaning almost anyone in a small radius is affected by these parties.

When these parties first surfaced they weren’t too much of an issue, but now they have been occurring on more than just special occasions and weekends. People have been reporting Boom parties at all times of the day, and it’s just a little too disruptive.

Locals are confused as to why the parties keep occurring and how none of them have been stopped. Just last week a Boom protest was held, and as a result, two people were killed. These protests were not meant to be violent but the unfortunate reality is that most protests today rarely remain peaceful.

Because the sound from Boom parties can be heard for miles, many residents are suggesting some sort of technology that can track exactly where the music is coming from. This way the parties can be shut down more effectively and peacefully, and residents can carry on with their days without any disturbance.

While one Boom party may be a fun experience, it seems locals may be pushing their limits.

