What would it take to make you stay in New Jersey? (Opinion)

Personally, I would never leave New Jersey no matter what. I love the four seasons, the weather, the food and the close proximity to anywhere I want to go be it the shore, mountains, New York, or Philadelphia. These are things I take for granted. To me, there's nothing anywhere else that I can't get in New Jersey. So then why are so many people leaving? That's why I ask, what would it take you to stay?

It turns out more people are leaving New Jersey than any other state. One of the biggest reasons being the property taxes which are the highest in the country. The average property tax bill is $9,111. However, property taxes have gone down in 55 towns. Also, as Big Joe Henry points out, there are other ways we save money living here, such as vehicle taxes which we do not have to pay.

But despite these facts, New Jersey's biggest export, as Bill Spadea says, is "population." So if you're thinking of leaving New Jersey, what would it take get you to reconsider? This is the question I posed to my social media following, these are among the answers I received. Of course, the majority said lower taxes, here are some of the others some of which make a lot of sense. Feel free to add your own in the comments.

