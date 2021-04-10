NJ property taxes went up again in 2020 — but not in these 55 towns

Photo by Alex D'Alessio on Unsplash

New Jersey and property tax increases: It shouldn't come as a surprise.

Last year saw the the highest increase in the statewide tax levy in a decade, a New Jersey 101.5 analysis of state data showed in January.

But it wasn't bad news for every property owner.

NJ towns that actually cut property taxes in 2020

New Jersey property taxes went up by $158 for the average homeowner last year, making the average residential property tax bill $9,111. Here are the municipalities that saw their average tax bill decrease.

COMPARE: Highest 2020 property taxes in each county

