For many years I've been talking about the fact that withholding taxes deprives hard-working Americans of an opportunity to invest their own money.

Think about it: you work tirelessly for a paycheck that is increasingly burdened with high taxes to cover the insatiable spending appetite of government bureaucrats and politicians.

Many people get very excited about their expected tax refund, but let's face it, anything significant coming back to you is already your money. The government just held on to it interest-free, depriving you of the opportunity to spend it as you would want.

Extensions, campaigns and planning headaches

My goal every year is to make sure I'm planning wisely and listing deductions, working with my accountant, Jack Tinari at the CSI group, to get as close to zero as possible.

That's right, get nothing, owe nothing.

This year, I almost pulled it off. Being out of work for months while on the campaign trail had no bearing because I worked a full year in 2024.

Since the campaign was gearing up, we filed an extension and completed my filing in October 2025. This weekend, there it was, a check-sized envelope from the Internal Revenue Service.

Opening the check with the excitement of a kid on Christmas morning, I couldn't wait. And then, the amount was exposed...One dollar and twenty-eight cents.

Seriously?

The big reveal: a $1.28 refund and a bigger lesson for taxpayers

The government spent money on paper, postage and processing to send me a physical check for $1.28?

It's not even enough to buy a Powerball ticket, but it means I was only paying them through the year, what I owed, and any money flowing from the government back to me and you as taxpayers is a good thing!

Not sure what I'll spend it on, though.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

