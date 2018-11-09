What will happen when the caravan gets here? Maybe this

Wednesday afternoon, President Trump got into a heated exchange with CNN "reporter"/activist/douchenozzle Jim Acosta. It started with Acosta questioning the president's calling of a caravan of migrants an invasion. The President has committed troops to the border to meet the caravan promising to treat any of them wishing to enter the country illegally as hostile combatants.

Many people wonder what the military will do when confronted by such a large group. It could be as many as 5,000 people approaching our border looking for entry to the country. Will they fire guns or tear gas? Or will the military be prepared to do something less physical. Technology has given us great progress in many areas, including crowd control

Have you heard of ADS? Watch!