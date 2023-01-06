What is ‘deer corn’ and where to get it in New Jersey?

If you are a hunter, you certainly know what deer corn is. Many hunters buy sacks of corn to put in areas where they hunt to attract deer. There are certain rules and regulations for “bating" deer in New Jersey.

Food is scarce for many wild animals, including deer in the wintertime; so many people feel the need to help them and put out “deer corn“ for the deer to eat. They like looking at them they like making sure they have enough to eat to survive a cold winter in our state.

Some experts say corn is not the right food for them this time of year and recommend fruits and vegetables or natural plants.

So, whether people are buying it to attract a deer for hunting or just to watch them eat, “deer corn“is a thing in New Jersey. The best commercial place to find deer corn is your local Tractor Supply Store. There are also a handful of farms around the state that sell bags of it to the public.

I have a family member that lives at the edge of the woods and buys 50-pound sacks of corn once a week to feed the deer. They don’t hunt, they just want to keep them healthy and alive and enjoy watching them come into the yard.

There is a farm near me that sells deer corn like it’s going out of style.

(Photo: Dennis Malloy) (Photo: Dennis Malloy) loading...

This farm in Shamong Township sells plenty of deer corn for locals.

(Photo: Dennis Malloy) (Photo: Dennis Malloy) loading...

There is plenty of farmland in the area.

(Photo: Dennis Malloy) (Photo: Dennis Malloy) loading...

Giant modern silos are loaded with dried corn from the past season.

(Photo: Dennis Malloy) (Photo: Dennis Malloy) loading...

Just back up your car or truck and help yourself.

(Photo: Dennis Malloy) (Photo: Dennis Malloy) loading...

There is usually no one in the barn but it's easy to see how to get what you need.

(Photo: Dennis Malloy) (Photo: Dennis Malloy) loading...

The price list is prominently posted and easy to figure out.

(Photo: Dennis Malloy) (Photo: Dennis Malloy) loading...

It's obviously a cash only situation.

(Photo: Dennis Malloy) (Photo: Dennis Malloy) loading...

There are cameras all around the barn, but it's basically an honor system arrangement.

(Photo: Dennis Malloy) (Photo: Dennis Malloy) loading...

They are always well-stocked!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

In Memoriam: Country Stars Who Have Died in 2022 May they rest in peace ...