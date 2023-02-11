What food can’t New Jersey people get in movie theaters?
Some movie theater are serving alcohol these days - but, that's not it.
Some movie theaters have a menu like a Jersey Diner, and you can order sandwiches and other finger foods - but, that's not it.
At my local movie theater, the food is what I call "classic movie food" - that is popcorn, pretzels, and candy.
But, in the state of Texas, you can get a food in movie theaters that you just can't get in the Great State of New Jersey.
That food, is not BBQ by way - which sounds swell.
No, the food that they can get in movie theaters in Texas is ---- pickles! Yes, pickles!
Apparently, it's a long-standing tradition in Texas. You go in, buy your movie ticket, and buy a big ol' pickle!Southern Living
So, is the pickle at the movies the best thing ever? Or is is the worst?