Everything. Literally. We have two candidates and two completely opposite philosophies.

Donald Trump is ready to move aggressively to reopen and hold Democratic government accountable for the disasters they caused in their states. From preventable deaths in our nursing homes to the spike in suicides and substance abuse, not to mention the crushing economic blow to middle and working class families. None of it should have happened.

We know that kids are almost completely immune from sickness and death related to COVID. We know that 94% of those whose death was attributed to COVID had an average of at least 2 additional comorbidities. We know that in states and nations who avoided complete lockdowns, there is no second wave. Just a mutated virus which seems to be even less deadly than the original "novel coronavirus", yet we hear that unless we act and lockdown, bodies will be piling up! That is completely absurd.

People die. All. The. Time. If we look at Sweden, and the numerous articles I've written over the months, they are looking at ZERO excess deaths year over year. When you hear the news about hospitalizations and ventilators, you are not told about pre-existing conditions, length of stay and whether or not they were admitted for something other than COVID. You're not being told that because if you knew the truth, it would undo the panic narrative of complicit, freedom haters like Governor Murphy.

Here's what we do know...

We know that the fact that the government has moved from freeing up hospital beds to ensuring zero positive tests that they’ve undermined all credibility.

We know the PCR tests have shown conclusively that 90% of positive results are detecting a trace of viral protein, which has ZERO bearing on public health.

We also know that despite incredible success in places like Sweden, and locally in Florida and other open states, NJ Is entering a panic phase of quasi-lockdown on Thursday.

We know that masks, which have mesh openings one hundred times larger than the virus and are being mandated everywhere, are useless if not harmful.

We know that temp checks, which have no correlation to whether a person has or can spread a virus, are being mandated and intrusive, possibly illegal, health screenings where company HR bureaucrats can store your health info online, are being used as the necessary step for workers to return.

Meanwhile, many states including Florida and Tennessee have rescinded all COVID restrictions. Tens of thousands are rallying for the president across the nation and no spike, not even in tests. But you are told in NJ that Thanksgiving could be a super-spreader event.

The propaganda meter is off the charts in the Garden State. If Trump wins re-election, then the tide will turn about the power grabbing elites who are responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands. If Biden wins, we'll be in a lockdown mode for the foreseeable future, possibly until 2023. There are states like Texas, Tennessee, Florida and South Dakota which will resist the lockdowns, even if the Biden government mandates them, but New Jersey will be locked down like a Chinese Communist re-education camp.

Will you comply, resist or leave?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.