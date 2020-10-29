Not sure how the new rules impact our studio, but if masks, temperature checks and arbitrary isolation are the future, it looks like I'll be working from home!

I haven't worn a mask since the start of the government overreaction to the virus and I'm not starting now. It's too bad really, that Gov. Phil Murphy has single handedly redefined "safety" with his new order requiring measures that have ZERO scientific basis regarding keeping people healthy. Masks, distance and turning employees away. By contrast, the scientists — tens of thousands of them in fact — have signed a declaration discussing how important it is for people to return to normal. That herd immunity and "Focused Protection" should be the direction for society.

"Coming from both the left and right, and around the world, we have devoted our careers to protecting people. Current lockdown policies are producing devastating effects on short and long-term public health. The results (to name a few) include lower childhood vaccination rates, worsening cardiovascular disease outcomes, fewer cancer screenings and deteriorating mental health – leading to greater excess mortality in years to come, with the working class and younger members of society carrying the heaviest burden. Keeping students out of school is a grave injustice. Keeping these measures in place until a vaccine is available will cause irreparable damage, with the underprivileged disproportionately harmed. Fortunately, our understanding of the virus is growing. We know that vulnerability to death from COVID-19 is more than a thousand-fold higher in the old and infirm than the young. Indeed, for children, COVID-19 is less dangerous than many other harms, including influenza. As immunity builds in the population, the risk of infection to all – including the vulnerable – falls. We know that all populations will eventually reach herd immunity – i.e. the point at which the rate of new infections is stable – and that this can be assisted by (but is not dependent upon) a vaccine. Our goal should therefore be to minimize mortality and social harm until we reach herd immunity." - The Great Barrington Declaration

The science is so strong regarding the dangers of lockdowns that states like Tennessee and Florida are lifting their COVID-19 restrictions and life is now getting back to normal. And with that normal, no spike in sickness, hospitalizations and death. In Sweden, which implemented very few COVID-19 restrictions to begin with, they are approaching ZERO excess deaths compared to 2019 and they have completely flattened the COVID-19 curve. All that, with no masks and open schools and restaurants. Actually, the state epidemiologist, Anders Tegnell, went so far as to say universal mask wearing may in fact be "very dangerous."

So without scientific evidence, without regard to the Constitution and without any regard for your right to earn a living, the governor is using positive tests to keep New Jersey locked down and isolated. The fact that the positive tests are completely flawed and inaccurate alone should be enough to push back on the governor. Positive tests are an absurd measure of the spread of sickness and certainly not a measure of public health.

The PCR test amplifies genetic matter from the virus in cycles; the fewer cycles required, the greater the amount of virus, or viral load, in the sample. The greater the viral load, the more likely the patient is to be contagious.

This number of amplification cycles needed to find the virus, called the cycle threshold, is never included in the results sent to doctors and coronavirus patients, although it could tell them how infectious the patients are.

In three sets of testing data that include cycle thresholds, compiled by officials in Massachusetts, New York and Nevada, up to 90 percent of people testing positive carried barely any virus, a review by The Times found.

When will the business community and the Republican opposition in Trenton fight back? What will you do? Resist, comply or get the hell out?

